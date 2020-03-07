LAS VEGAS, Nev. — New Heights Educational Group was presented with a Silver Stevie Award for Ethics in Sales category in the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organize eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards and International Business Awards.
The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Feb. 28 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. More than 600 executives were in attendance from around the country and other nations.
Pamela Clark, executive director/founder of the New Heights Educational Group, stated, “I couldn’t be more proud of our team and organization. This has been a labor of passion for me for 16 years, and it’s an honor that my family and our army of volunteers share the passion for the organization’s mission with me. We continue to lead the world in alternative education, and our one-stop-shop in education continues to inspire. ”
More than 2,600 nominations — from organizations of all sizes in 48 nations and in virtually every industry — were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.
Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.