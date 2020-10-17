Hairitiz
Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce

A grand opening celebration was held on Tuesday for Hairitiz, a new hair salon located at 1012 Ralston Ave., Defiance. Pictured from left are: stylist Mona Westfall, owner/stylist Charlie Ann Norden, stylist Kimberly Hopkins, and stylist Tracy Shinaberry. Appointments may be made by phoning 419-782-7250.

