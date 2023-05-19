A Japanese company will begin operations in an industrial building next to General Motors on Ohio 281, just east of Defiance.
The news was announced during the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation’s (CIC) monthly board meeting Thursday at the Defiance County East office complex.
TPAM (Topia America), a business that engineers and builds prototypes for the auto industry, is ramping up operations at the former Advanced Powder Coating (APC) location at 2060 E. Second St. CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer reported that TPAM will employ about 30 persons here.
“We’re very excited about having them,” she said. “In addition to that, our office is working with them on a job creation incentive for them.”
Such an agreement — offered by the Defiance municipal government — would provide cash incentive payments to the company over a specified period of time.
TPAM invested $4 million into a 62,000 square-foot facility in Toledo that opened in 2018. The firm’s website touts itself as the “leading company in prototyping,” noting that it “does business all around the globe.”
Advanced Powder Coating — a branch of Hornish Brothers Trucking — had provided rust prevention metal coating services for GM, but phased out operations a few years ago. Hornish Brothers is leasing space to TPAM in the space formerly used by APC.
Asked about TPAM’s services at Thursday’s board meeting, Willitzer noted that the company’s operations will involve “a lot of engineering.”
In other business Thursday, the board:
• approved the April financial report showing a net loss of $13,860. Willitzer offered one reason: certain grant dollars received by the CIC had to be spent by June 30.
• received an update from Paige Johnson, the CIC’s business development and operations manager, on the “Four Flags of Freedom” project. The CIC hopes to raise $100,000 to install four large flags along U.S. 24 in Defiance County. According to Johnson, the CIC is working with a construction company while the purchase of materials for the project will begin soon.
• learned from the CIC’s workforce and marketing manager, Hannah Waterman, that the agency is compiling a lost of employers who would be willing to employ persons with low-level felony convictions as part of a “second chance” program.
• was informed by Johnson that her office already is “brainstorming” in preparation for the CIC’s business awards program in 2024. An initial program was held on April 14 during the CC’s annual meeting in Defiance.
• heard Johnson report that the CIC canceled its May business roundtable meeting, but plans to hold such an event in June on manufacturing, construction and logistics.
• learned from Willitzer that the CIC office hosted two different business site visits during the past two weeks while interest has been shown in the 1918 school building in downtown Defiance that is now owned by the city government.
