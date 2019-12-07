Some new business owners set up shop in downtown Defiance last month.
The building at 202 N. Clinton St., formerly Mod Boutique, is now occupied by The Rooted Shoppe — a clothing boutique owned by Amanda Davis of Hicksville.
The store held its grand opening on Black Friday, following a soft launch the prior Wednesday to debut the completed store to friends and family.
“Black Friday was definitely a hit,” said store manager Olivia Stark. “We’ve had a steady flow of people come in, and a bunch of them have said they’re happy to have a store back. It’s really been a positive thing.”
The Rooted Shoppe is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It also can be found on Facebook.
Meanwhile, down the road at 519 Clinton St., Vicki and Frank Morawski of Defiance have opened the doors of their Herbalife shake and tea bar, Heathy U.
Both are retired from factory jobs — Vicki worked at Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon, and Frank at IAC in Wauseon — and said they are looking forward to trying something new.
Their shop — which offers energizing teas and meal-replacement shakes in a wide assortment of flavors — opened Nov. 11.
“It snowed that day, and everything was closed,” Frank said.
Since then, things have been looking up.
“The college kids, the high school kids, the whole community has just been great,” Frank said.
Vicki said the drink offerings all contain 17 or 24 grams of protein, 21 vitamins and minerals and nine grams of sugar or less.
“We got really involved in the Herbalife community in Wauseon, so we decided to retire and open this shop,” Vicki said. “We love giving people the option to make healthier choices.”
Healthy U is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m.- 6 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. They also can be found on Facebook by searching “Healthy U Defiance.”
