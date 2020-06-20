Wagner Metal Supply celebrated its grand opening on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its 18743 County Road 424, Defiance, location. The new business is a factory-direct manufacturing and fabricating facility which produces and sells steel siding, roofing and custom trim, along with pole-barn kits. Wagner Metal Supply is owned by Brett Wagner, who also owns Wagner Metal Roofing & Remodeling in Oakwood. Pictured during the ribbon-cutting ceremony are, from left: Tim Monroe; Sarah Tackett, executive director/CEO of Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce; Henley Wagner; Brett Wagner, president of Wagner Metal Supply; Haven Wagner (being held); Kacy Wagner and Austin Core. Wagner Metal Supply may be reached at-844-8METALS (844-863-8257) or 419-956-0653.
