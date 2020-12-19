Joe Nester

JOE NESTER

Joe Nester has joined Sam Switzer Realty as a sales associate.

Nester has been a licensed real estate agent in Ohio since 1980. He is also senior partner in Nester Ag, LLC, an agricultural consulting company specializing in soils and nutrient management in the Tri-State area, and a director with the Hicksville Bank.

Joe and his wife, Beckie, reside near Bryan in Defiance County. While specializing in farm ground and land, Joe also can provide service in the residential real estate market with his many years of experience. Contact Nester at 419-769-0926.

Recommended for you

Load comments