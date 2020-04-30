NAPOLEON — There are always a lot of challenges in helping run a city.
Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel said he feels the biggest challenge in the last decade for his city has been the aging of the community.
“We need to continue our efforts to sell Napoleon as a great place to grow up, raise a family, work, and carry on the volunteer work continued by the Baby Boom generation,” said Maassel, who has been mayor since 2016 and served on council for several years prior. “We have been given a tradition of being involved in the community, and we need to make sure that continues.”
When asked what he thinks the most significant improvement in Napoleon in the last 10 years, he said it was hard to pick just one.
“Over the past 10 years, there have been many improvements to Napoleon — a rehabilitated water plant, a new elementary school, an updated senior high school, and JAC Products come to mind,” he said. “We have added a school resource officer, a K-9 unit, and maintain a robust fire and rescue service.”
The water plant was rehabilitated in 2018 with a new tank and membrane filtration system. The new elementary school opened for classes on Jan. 13, 2016. Updates to the senior high school started in 2014 and ended in 2016.
Just a couple of years ago, in 2018, JAC Products Inc. signed a lease to occupy the spec building at 620 Independence Drive. The company develops and manufactures roof racks, cargo management systems, and other auto add-ons, expects to hire 357 full-time equivalent employees. It is estimated to generate $14.5 million in new annual payroll by Dec. 31, 2021, according to information from the Ohio Development Services Agency.
Looking ahead, Maassel said “Over the next 10 years, I would like to Napoleon grow, yet remain the great city we have today.”
To do that, he and others have been working to “sell” Napoleon to others, showcasing the city’s many assets.
“In order to achieve a growth rate we need to continue to sell Napoleon,” Maassel said. “(We’ll) sell Napoleon as a place to live, work and raise a family without losing what makes Napoleon special.”
One of those selling points may include the new municipal pool, which currently is under construction. Voters approved a levy for the pool, as well as a bathhouse and golf course clubhouse in 2019.
