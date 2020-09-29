COLUMBUS — Napoleon Power & Light was honored for its achievements during the past year at the 2020 American Municipal Power (AMP) annual conference.
Napoleon Power & Light received an AMP System Sustainability honorable mention in recognition of the LED street light conversion project, which involved the installation of new street light fixtures to replace older, less efficient fixtures, leading to an overall reduction in electric usage and street lighting costs.
Napoleon Power & Light received an AMP Public Power Promotion honorable mention in recognition of the Napoleon High School banner project, during which partners raised more than $14,000 in less than 24 hours to purchase the banners and materials for high school seniors of the Napoleon Area School System. Napoleon Power & Light provided the labor for the installation.
Napoleon Power & Light also received an AMP Safety Award in the transmission and distribution category in recognition of no time lost due to reportable accidents or injuries.
The AMP annual conference was held virtually, Sept. 22–23, and attended by more than 300 municipal officials and industry representatives, featuring speakers from AMP member communities and various national organizations.
(American Municipal Power Inc. is the nonprofit wholesale power supplier and services provider for 135 member municipal electric systems in the states of Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Maryland and Delaware. Combined, these public utilities serve more than 650,000 customers.)
