COLUMBUS — Napoleon Power and Light was honored for its achievements throughout the past year during the 2021 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference.
Napoleon Power and Light received an AMP Safety Award in the Transmission and Distribution category in recognition of no time lost due to reportable accidents or injuries.
“Safety is a priority at AMP, and we commend the efforts of our members and wish congratulations to all those awarded,” said Michelle Palmer, AMP vice president of technical services and compliance.
Additionally, Greg Kuhlman, Napoleon Power and Light electric distribution superintendent, received the AMP Service Distinction Award. Kuhlman has served the City of Napoleon since 1980, serving as electrical construction supervisor from 2011 until his retirement in 2020, returning to take on the role of superintendent soon after.
The AMP Annual Conference took place Sept. 20–22 in Columbus and offered a virtual option for remote attendees. The organization’s premier event featured presentations and panel discussions by industry experts and speakers from AMP partner organizations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.