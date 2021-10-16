COLUMBUS — Napoleon Power and Light was honored for its achievements throughout the past year during the 2021 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference.

Napoleon Power and Light received an AMP Safety Award in the Transmission and Distribution category in recognition of no time lost due to reportable accidents or injuries.

“Safety is a priority at AMP, and we commend the efforts of our members and wish congratulations to all those awarded,” said Michelle Palmer, AMP vice president of technical services and compliance.

Additionally, Greg Kuhlman, Napoleon Power and Light electric distribution superintendent, received the AMP Service Distinction Award. Kuhlman has served the City of Napoleon since 1980, serving as electrical construction supervisor from 2011 until his retirement in 2020, returning to take on the role of superintendent soon after.

The AMP Annual Conference took place Sept. 20–22 in Columbus and offered a virtual option for remote attendees. The organization’s premier event featured presentations and panel discussions by industry experts and speakers from AMP partner organizations.

