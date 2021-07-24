Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Napoleon City officials were on hand Thursday afternoon for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Napoleon Family Vision’s new 5,000 square feet office building located at 1804 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. Pictured from left are: Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel, Optometrist Dr. Elizabeth Bower, Optometrist/Owner Dr. Rachel Bostelman, CFO Brian Bostelman, Henry County Chamber of Commerce Director Joel Miller, Chamber member Lori Siclair, Napoleon City Councilman Ken Haase, Jake Kaufman — project manager for Rupp Rosebrock Construction, and Napoleon City Council President Joseph Bialorucki.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.