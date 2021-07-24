Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Napoleon City officials were on hand Thursday afternoon for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Napoleon Family Vision’s new 5,000 square feet office building located at 1804 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon. Pictured from left are: Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel, Optometrist Dr. Elizabeth Bower, Optometrist/Owner Dr. Rachel Bostelman, CFO Brian Bostelman, Henry County Chamber of Commerce Director Joel Miller, Chamber member Lori Siclair, Napoleon City Councilman Ken Haase, Jake Kaufman — project manager for Rupp Rosebrock Construction, and Napoleon City Council President Joseph Bialorucki.

