Defiance County businesses are in a good place according to Erika Willitzer, executive director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC). Momentum is being regained.
“The pulse of the community shows that we are in a good place. Local companies are expanding and growing,” Willitzer said.
In anticipation, a speculative building will be constructed on Domersville Road in the Harmon Business Park near the U.S. 24 interchange. Site work such as infrastructure and a road bed have been underway for a few weeks for the building that will be 80,000 square feet when completed. It will be available to house a new or expanding business or industry.
Willitzer was hired last October and officially took over in January. She succeeds Jerry Hayes who retired in December after 20 years at the helm.
She plans to “ratchet up” the social media presence along with updating other marketing. She also plans to add more content to the CIC website. And there will be “fillable forms” to make it more convenient to submit applications for various programs.
Willitzer has been impressed with how agile area companies have been in adapting to move past the coronavirus setbacks. The restaurant industry took a big hit from the March 2020 closures. She was encouraged by those businesses diversifying and coming up with a game plan. Some offered take outs for the first time. One brewery even offered home delivery of beer.
While industrial projects are usually associated with the economic development office, Willitzer is of the belief that it benefits everyone to have a more well-rounded approach. When industries are searching for new locations, the quality of life and places to live are just as important as the building sites.
Willitzer has been impressed with the mayors of the communities within Defiance County, and their willingness to work together. She described them as being the boots on the ground.
“The mayors are extremely supportive and thrive together. They feed into one another. There is strength in working together.”
She has been working with the county mayors in developing an accurate list of assets. That will include available building sites and structures for both commercial and industrial development. Leads for those seeking development sites are increasing through the Northwest Ohio Regional Growth Partnership and JobsOhio.
Additional good news for the county is that there are several existing companies also planning expansions. Because economic development projects sometimes take months or even longer to be finalized, details are not yet available on the new and existing projects.
Sarah Tackett, executive director of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce, agreed that the future looks promising.
“I think through it all our town has shown its resilience, how even under the hardest of circumstances, our people showed the strength of their character, their innate ability to pull together, to support one another, and to persevere,” said Tackett.
The pandemic had a major impact operationally and financially on the Chamber, Tackett explained. Nearly all in-person events were canceled, postponed, or pivoted to virtual. Large events such as the annual awards banquet and the reverse raffle, a major fundraiser for the Chamber Foundation, could not happen. The Chamber did host the annual golf outing since it was outdoors, postponed from July to September. “Our Chamber serves nearly 400 members, representing 11,000 employees. Because of this crisis, we felt a heightened responsibility to share current pandemic-related guidelines and safety information from the local, state, and federal resources,” Tackett continued.
“Safety guidelines of sanitizing, masking, and social distancing were an adjustment for both merchants/companies as well as customers/consumers. In some cases, I think it made providing welcoming customer service a challenge.
“I am optimistic about the future. I feel that the business community and public are looking forward to returning to more of a normal way of doing things.”
Like many businesses and organizations, the Chamber board meetings and committee meetings switched to being held virtually. Tackett indicated that some of this will continue as a matter of convenience and efficiency.
