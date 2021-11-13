Miya's Sweet Treats
Photo courtesy of Henry County Chamber

The Henry County Chambers hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at Mya’s Sweet Treats in The Emporium on East Clinton Street in Napoleon on Nov. 6. The new ice cream shop features hand-dipped cones, shakes, floats and sundaes. Pictured here are, from left: Joe Bialorucki, Napoleon City Council; Mya Gaucin; Molley Knepley, Napoleon City Council; Joel Miller, Henry County Chamber; Sally Roehl; Kayla Brackman; Angie Gaucin, owner; Victor Gaucin; Jason Maassel, Napoleon Mayor; Dan Baer, Napoleon City Council; and Henry C. Cougar.

