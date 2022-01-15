HAMLER — The Hamler State Bank has announced the addition of Dani Miller to its lending staff.
Miller comes to Hamler with 31 years banking experience, specializing in lending for 23 years. She is experienced in consumer, residential and agricultural/commercial lending. Miller’s compliance and lending experience will complement the experienced lending staff presently at The Hamler State Bank.
Miller currently resides in Sherwood with her husband, Rob.
