Midwest Community Federal Credit Union (MCFCU) will join over 56,000 credit unions around the world to celebrate International Credit Union (ICU) Day on Thursday.
The theme of ICU Day 2022 is “Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union.” ICU Day highlights the ways that credit unions across the world help members improve their financial health and well-being.
Midwest Community will be celebrating with a member appreciation lunch provided by Drop Zone Pizzeria from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. to members and staff at their Defiance location (08770 Ohio 66, across from Kohl’s). Lunch vouchers will be available at the teller lines. Several outdoor games will also be set up, weather permitting.
“ICU Day is a chance to reflect on all the positive things that the credit union movement has been a part of over the years,” stated Midwest Community Marketing Director Christian Elden. “Community is in our name for a reason, and we love to give back to the communities we serve that have given so much to us.”
Credit unions were built on the principle of “people helping people.” We’ve seen that philosophy in action for more than 100 years, with credit unions providing access to affordable financial products and striving to meet the needs of underserved communities.
Midwest Community invites both members and nonmembers to visit their Defiance location and celebrate this day. MCFCU will share member stories and event highlights on social media using the hashtag #ICUDay.
Midwest Community FCU is a member owned and controlled financial cooperative made up of members from local communities in northwest Ohio, serving Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams counties. Learn more at midwestcommunity.org.
