Todd Harpest, external affairs and regulatory director for MeaLINK Technologies has been appointed to assist the Precision Ag Connectivity Task Force as a member participating and serving on the Mapping and Analyzing Connectivity on Agricultural Lands working group.
The ability to provide valuable input on the connectivity for the agricultural industry and accelerating broadband deployment is at the heart of MetaLINK Technologies.
