Defiance Holdings, LLC, parent company of MetaLINK Technologies Inc. (“MetaLINK), this week announced MetaLINK’s successful bid in the recently concluded Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) auction. MetaLINK successfully bid on and won spectrum licenses in the following counties in Ohio: Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams, and Wood; and in Indiana: DeKalb and Steuben. MetaLINK will utilize CBRS to enhance last-mile access solutions over fixed wireless.

“With CBRS licenses, we can continue building highly reliable, high-speed networks with low latency in the rural market.” stated Phil Maag, president of MetaLINK. Fernando Torres, operation manager, added, “Quality of service will be higher using CBRS spectrum because it will improve speed, bandwidth and data transfer capacity.”

With the additional spectrum, MetaLINK has once again shown its commitment to be at the forefront with technology offerings and services for its customers’ internet experience. These CBRS licenses will allow MetaLINK to continue to expand its offerings to businesses and residential customers in local communities.

