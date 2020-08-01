PAULDING — Despite hard times, Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative members’ hearts are open and willing to empower their local communities. PPEC members donated a total of $12,615 to nine local organizations through the co-op’s Operation Round Up program.
Participating members “round up” their monthly electric bills to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund community charities and groups. Each quarter, the funds are dispersed to local causes that apply for funding.
The most recent donation recipients include:
• American Red Cross of Central Ohio; $1,200 for disaster relief and home fire preparedness (installing fire detectors in homes)
• Antwerp Local Schools; $2,515 for ALSTV broadcast equipment for journalism program
• Community Health Professionals of Van Wert; $1,500 for N95 masks
• Little Arrow Preschool, Antwerp; $500 for gross motor skill equipment
• Paulding Soccer Club; $1,300 to help fund new complex at Lela McGuire Park
• Putnam County YMCA; $2,500 for second- grade swimming lessons
• Quarry Farm Nature Preserve and Conservation, Pandora; $1,600 for trail signage, virtual mapping and tours
• Van Wert County Council on Aging; $1,000 for water bottle refill station
• Wee Care Learning Center, Van Wert; $500 for motor development equipment.
Operation Round Up was started in 2010 as a way to give back to PPEC’s communities — groups in both Ohio and Indiana can apply. A board of trustees, composed of co-op members and separate from the PPEC board, oversees the application process. Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op’s communications coordinator Samantha Kuhn at skuhn@ppec.coop or visiting www.ppec.coop/operation-round-up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.