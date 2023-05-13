SHERWOOD — Theory Wellness will open its first medical dispensary in Ohio here at 10 a.m. Monday at 9915 U.S. 127 (North Harrison Street).
The location was was built using local contractors, architects, and is employing local staff, according to a Theory Wellness press release. It’s the independently-owned company’s tenth dispensary, and their second market for medical cannabis, the release noted.
“We were fortunate to be part of the blossoming medical cannabis movement in Massachusetts and have seen firsthand the tremendous benefits that therapeutic cannabis can play for the 25,000 plus unique patients we have served to date. We are thrilled to bring our commitment to quality, world-class service, and understanding of patient needs to Ohio,” says Brandon Pollock, CEO of Theory Wellness.
Patients who qualify to use the facility will have direct access to product recommendations, treatment approaches and a holistic approach to navigating the emerging industry, according to Theory Wellness.
“Coming from a medical state, we learned a great deal about how to navigate the beneficial use of cannabis for patients across a range of use cases,” stated Thomas Winstanley, CMO of Theory Wellness. “Every patient is different and requires a thoughtfulness and understanding of the array of products to find the right approach for them. That’s where we excel in bridging the gap with our patients.”
The press related noted that Theory Wellness will be one of approximately 70 medical dispensaries in Ohio when they open their doors Monday. The location will be open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Theory Wellness is an independently owned and operated cannabis company that cultivates and manufactures cannabis, and serves patients and guests in Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, and beginning Monday, Ohio.
