RELITE program

Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative CEO George Carter (left), crew chief John McMaster (center) and systems engineer Rob Weisenburger are pictured celebrating McMaster’s and Weisenburger’s recent completion of the RELITE (Rural Electric Leaders in Training Exchange) Leadership Program.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative

PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative crew chief John McMaster and systems engineer Rob Weisenburger have graduated from Indiana Electric Cooperative’s RELITE (Rural Electric Leaders in Training Exchange) Leadership Program.

This two-year professional program is designed to help develop cooperative employees into knowledgeable, committed and effective leaders in their companies and community.

The program emphasizes leadership development, teamwork and personal growth through a unique curriculum that covers topics including cooperative history, the energy industry, government and legislation, communication expertise, relationship building and individual discovery.

McMaster and Weisenburger both live in Paulding County and have a combined 33 years of service with PPEC.

Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative serves more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.

