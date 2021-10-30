Midwest Community FCU stepped up to make partial or full remote learning in the wake of COVID-19 easier. Due to their sponsorship, over 2,560 students and teachers at seven schools in several counties in Ohio have free access to Banzai. Banzai is an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators, and personalizable Coaches. All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.
“A huge thank you to Midwest Community FCU for providing the Banzai program,” said Jill Speiser at Fairview High School. “I love the way that it uses real life scenarios for the students to have to work through. I feel like it gives me a real feel for how the students will handle finances when they are on their own. This is a great program to use with students.”
“Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life,” said Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “But because Midwest Community FCU is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Midwest Community FCU realizes that and they’re doing something about it.”
Banzai content builds a foundation of practical knowledge and gives students the tools to create a sound financial future. While students learn, teachers can easily monitor and grade their progress remotely. After finishing Banzai, students will know how to track where their money is and what it’s for, recognize financial trade-offs, build a budget, and more. At a time when many are facing unprecedented financial challenges, these lessons are invaluable. The Banzai resources are available at midwestcommunity.teachbanzai.com.
For five years, Midwest Community FCU has worked with Banzai to build financial literacy in the community by investing time, money, industry experience, and a variety of credit union resources. Beyond the Banzai library, Midwest Community FCU also offers virtual or in-classroom presentations from local experts on timely topics.
Teachers interested in using the Banzai program with their class can visit midwestcommunity.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.
