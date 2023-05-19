NAPOLEON — News about the development of a former eyesore property in Florida surfaced during the Henry County Community Improvement Corporation’s (CIC) bi-monthly board meeting held here Tuesday.
According to meeting minutes provided to The Crescent-News, Maumee Valley Group — formerly known as Maumee Valley Vending and located on Ohio 281 just east of Defiance — has reached an agreement to acquire the former Florida School property on Henry County Road 17D. The building, vacant for several decades and in terrible physical condition, was torn down and removed just weeks ago with grant funds ($563,974) provided through the state.
A bare lot is all that remains of the property that housed Florida High School until the late 1960s and continued on for a little longer as an elementary school as part of the Napoleon school system.
The meeting minutes noted that Maumee Valley Group negotiated an agreement with the property’s owner (Henry County land bank) to acquire the land for $1 as a build site for a 12,000 square-foot facility. CIC Executive Director Jennifer Arps stated in a report to the CIC board that Maumee Valley Group is out of room at its warehousing/distribution building in Defiance County.
The company has stated that this new building will employ 20 persons full-time.
Meeting minutes also explained that if Maumee Valley Group has not completed the new building by Feb. 28, the company must pay the land bank the property’s appraised value ($30,000).
An arm of the county government, the land bank was formed several years ago with the main purpose of dealing with dilapidated properties and attempting to facilitate their transfer for new uses.
The CIC board passed a motion approving thr agreement between the land bank and Maumee Valley.
Other CIC meeting highlights:
• the CIC toured a number of businesses— including Koester Corp., Automatic Feed, Paul Martin & Sons, Team Shank, Custom Agri Systems and JAC with Napoleon City Manager Andy Small and Mayor Jason Maassel.
• Arps noted that the CIC’s “educator boot camp” on economic development topics is scheduled for June 5-8. Several tours of business facilities are planned. Twelve educators are signed up.
• Workforce issues were the topic of a CIC employer roundtable held on April 5. Fourteen CIC member companies were signed up for the event.
• Brick N Brew in downtown Napoleonc continues completing exterior work on Washington Street and other tasks. The company must complete work by June 1 to receive a $6,000 grant.
• the CIS is working with C&C Frabrication, LLC, 400 Freedom Drive, on its expansion with a 20,352 square-foot building. Eleven new jobs are planned.
• 25 students and 24 businesses attend the CIC’s “In-Demand Jobs Day” in Liberty Center on May 11.
