Area residents in need of protective cloth face masks are encouraged to visit Mark Moats Ford, 20793 County Road 24, Defiance, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday to receive 20 free masks courtesy of the Ford Fund and Mark Moats Ford.
According to the Ford Motor Company website, Ford is encouraging Americans to #FinishStrong — to pull together and protect each other to help save lives in the months ahead until COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available. The company’s philanthropic arm, Ford Fund, is leading Ford’s effort to donate 120 million masks to at-risk communities across the U.S. by mid-2021.
Since August, Ford has distributed more than 98 million medical-grade masks to nonprofit organizations, state and local officials, first responders, schools, community groups and Ford dealerships in all 50 states.
On Tuesday, Ford Fund is hosting public mask distribution days across the U.S., inviting residents to stop by a participating Ford dealership or nonprofit distribution site to pick up 20 disposable face masks at no cost while supplies last.
According to Wes Moats, his dealership received 16,000 of the masks, of which a little over half have been earmarked for use by Defiance City Schools.
“We encourage everybody to come out and pick up their free masks,” said Moats. “It is 20 free masks per person and we have a lot to give away. All you have to do is stop out between 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and our staff will be happy to give your your masks.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.