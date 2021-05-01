MAUMEE — The Mannik & Smith Group (MSG) has announced that North Point Engineering (NPE) Corporation agreed to merge with it firm, effective March 31, 2021. The merger will expand MSG’s environmental engineering business and stretch it into agricultural engineering services.
Much like MSG, NPE provides land development services, but in its case, it is dominant with both large and small farm developments. The two company’s strong landfill and environmental services complement each other. NPE will increase its ability to serve their client base with MSG’s larger team and service capabilities.
Dave Gerdeman formed NPE in 1994 and built a successful business that now has 16 employees in North Canton. NPE’s focused experience includes comprehensive landfill design, permitting and construction certification, agriculture facility design, permitting, site development, drainage and SWPPP plans.
“The synergies are exciting and the markets have great potentials”, said CEO Dean Niese. “NPE has a great reputation, and integration will benefit our clients, employees and operations” according to Niese, noting confidence coming from the decades of association with Gerdeman. Gerdeman worked for MSG at the start of his career and stayed connected throughout.
“I have great pride in what we created with NPE, the clients we serve, and our team members”, said Gerdeman. “I am pleased with the opportunity to sustain the company, and complete my engineering career with the firm where it began, in what seems like just a few years ago.” reflected Gerdeman.
Gerdeman will serve as a vice president and principal with MSG, leading in the same capacity as prior to the merger. Ron Zitek will continue to lead landfill engineering services for the firm. NPE will maintain its name for a period a time, operating as a division of MSG, from the same office in North Canton. Visit http://www.npecorp.com/ to learn more about NPE’s services.
