You wouldn’t invest in vitamins or supplements to put into your body without understanding the benefits or risks. Treat your vehicle with the same grace by researching additives before pouring them into its intricate mechanisms.
While most chemicals provide enhancements, you can save money by knowing which ones are required to solve issues your car is facing.
Fuel Treatments
If you’ve navigated the chemical aisle of your local auto parts store, you have noticed rows of products that claim to enhance a vehicle’s fuel system. Performance-enhancing concoctions often claim to boost performance, improve fuel mileage or condition numerous components.
If you’re aiming to increase your mileage per gallon, the Federal Trade Commission warns vehicle owners to take a buyer-beware approach. The group states that while different products may show some impact, most results will be so minimal that drivers won’t notice the benefits.
However, fuel treatments that claim to condition and clean the system can be beneficial to extend your vehicle’s performance. Some quality products are intended to be poured into the gas tank and ultimately scrub carbon and other buildups from critical components like the fuel injectors.
For diesel engines, you should choose conditioners based on your region’s temperatures. While an all-season injector cleaner is a great idea, make sure to use an anti-gel product during the winter. The chemical reaction reduces diesel fuel’s freezing point to avoid serious issues when the weather is frigid.
Oil Stabilizers
Engine oil treatments are another popular option for those who want to promote better operation for their vehicles.
Typically, a quart of stabilizer substitutes a quart of oil during a fluid change. It’s efficient when helping oil maintain its viscosity for longer intervals and thoroughly coating and lubricating the engine components.
Some manufacturers claim that their products can increase the life of oil by 50%. However, to maintain your manufacturer warranty, ask a local dealership about their policies regarding using additives and the extended oil change intervals.
