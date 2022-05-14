Scan around the local business climate and chances are one salient piece of information will emerge — businesses and companies have been clamoring for workers in recent months.
At least that is the word from employers and local officials. Many businesses continue to look for labor help, and the latest unemployment figures provided by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services may shed some light on the difficulty.
The latest figures on the department’s website are for March, and show four area counties (Defiance, Paulding, Putnam and Williams) at unemployment rates below 4%. Only Fulton County at 4.2% and Henry County at 5% were above that threshold in March.
The other local rates were: Defiance, 3.8%; Fulton, 4.2%; Paulding, 3.4%; Putnam, 3.1%; and Williams, 3.7%
Defiance County Community Improvement Executive Director Erika Willitzer commented that the low rate in Defiance County reflects a possible reality: “We’re pretty much at a point where everyone that wants to work is working.”
However, she added that “I feel as community leaders we still need to work with those individuals and try to get them back into the market.”
Unemployment claims were low in Defiance County in March with only 18, according to Willitzer.
The number of people classified as “unemployed” in March by county, with the labor force total in parenthesis, were: Defiance, 600 (17,600); Fulton, 900 (22,200); Henry, 600 (12,700); Paulding, 300 (8,700); Putnam, 600 (19,100); Williams, 700 (18,500).
Statewide, the unemployment rate in March was 4.1% with 236,900 of a labor force totaling 5,763,400 not working, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services numbers noted.
Rates varied from a low of 2.6% in Holmes County in east Central Ohio to a high of 7.9% in Lorain County near Cleveland.
The comparable national figures are 3.6% unemployment with 5,952,000 unemployed out of a labor force totaling 164,409,000.
