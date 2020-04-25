IRVING, Tex. — Jamie Fleming, of Fun Factory Promotional Products, Defiance, has earned the certification of Certified Advertising Specialist (CAS) and Master Advertising Specialist (MAS), administered by Promotional Products Association International (PPAI), the largest international not-for-profit association for more than 16,000 members of the $24-plus billion promotional products industry.
The CAS and MAS certifications are the promotional products industry’s premier professional designations. Individuals with a PPAI Certification are industry leaders — those who have attained a higher standard of professional competence, knowledge and experience. PPAI industry certification is acquired through a combination of dedicated certification classes, demonstrated years of employment in the industry, elective courses, and a successful demonstration of expertise. Certification is maintained through continuing education to ensure current knowledge and leading-edge professional skills.
The CAS certification requires 25 hours from a structured industry approved curriculum along with 25 elective credits, completion of the Trained Advertising Specialist (TAS) certificate, and a passing score on the CAS certification dedicated course quizzes. The rigorous curriculum required includes an overview of the promotional products industry, promotional programs, best practices/ supplier-distributor relations, advertising and marketing overview, product safety and business ethics. Upon completion of the core curriculum, individuals then can structure their own course schedules to deliver the greatest relevance and value for their careers.
The MAS certification requires completion of and current CAS certification, a minimum three years of experience in the promotional products industry, 15 MAS-level dedicated courses with quizzes and 35 MAS-level electives.
PPAI Certification demonstrates a commitment to both business excellence and continued professional growth. A relatively small percentage of professionals hold these certifications and are often the industry’s innovators and leaders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.