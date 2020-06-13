OAKWOOD — BND Pressure Washing Services was established in 2019 after owner Brandon Woodruff, a 2006 graduate of Paulding High School, returned home from a 12-year career in the United States Army.
Hired to work full time in a Defiance County manufacturing facility, business came to a grinding halt for the facility with the COVID pandemic outbreak. With the general population confined at home and having time to review their property, Woodruff found that his pressure-washing services were now in high demand. Whether it was power washing green mold off house siding, washing barns, roofs, garage doors, driveways or sidewalks, everyone was looking for a fresh and new look, without the new cost, through this commercial cleaning option.
BND Pressure Washing Services, named after Woodruff and his two sons, Noah and Dalton, have been providing power washing throughout northwest Ohio and eastern Allen County, Ind. BND uses high quality detergents that are both eco-friendly and biodegradable.
As a veteran of the armed forces, Brandon also believes it is important to work in tandem with his dedicated and hard-working peers. BND offers a hero discount. A 10% discount of services is offered to any military personnel, veterans, police, fire, EMS or first responders.
Should you find the need to have something of value pressure washed to return it to looking like new again, remember to shop local and reach out to Brandon at BND Pressure Washing Service 419-604-3115. www.bndpressurewash.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.