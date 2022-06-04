All counties in the Defiance six-county area saw their unemployment numbers drop from March to April.
The latest figures from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (JFS) for April show all six (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams) with unemployment rates below 4%. The lowest was Putnam County at 2.3% followed by Paulding and Williams counties at 2.8%.
The local rates in April with March rates in parenthesis were: Defiance, 3.4% (3.8%); Henry, 3.9% (5%); Fulton, 3.3% (4.2%); Paulding, 2.8% (3.4%); Putnam, 2.3% (3.1%); and Williams, 2.8% (3.7%).
The number of people classified as “unemployed” in March by county, with the labor force total in parenthesis, were: Defiance, 600 (17,600); Fulton, 700 (22,200); Henry, 600 (12,800); Paulding, 200 (8,700); Putnam, 400 (19,000); Williams, 500 (18,200).
While all area counties saw their unemployment rates drop from March to April, Defiance County did not see its number of unemployed drop, staying at 600, according to the state JFS office. Still, Defiance County’s unemployment rate dropped, although the numbers do not provide a clear answer, given that the labor force remained at 17,600, the JFS numbers indicated.
Nevertheless, Defiance County’s number — like most or all of the other counties — is at levels that officials believe represent full employment for those who want a job. This represents something of a concern for officials promoting local economic development projects, such as Defiance County Community Improvement Executive Director Erika Willitzer.
With such low numbers, she noted an emphasis on attracting housing developers to the area. Two have proposed new housing in and around Defiance — one a large apartment complex on North Clinton Street, the other for single-family housing near Carter Road and Ohio 15, just southeast of the city.
“... housing is going to become critical,” she said. “I know that all the mayors in Defiance County are working on getting housing and working with developers to attract them. There are a lot of obstacles in order to do that, but I think by attracting these companies into Defiance County, it’s going to attract housing developers. It’s going to create that demand that is needed to attract them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.