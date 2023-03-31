State-provided unemployment numbers for area counties in February showed figures near or above 5% for two of them.
Fulton County’s rate stood at 4.8% for February while Henry County’s was at 5.7%, according to figures from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).
But four of the six local counties (Defiance, Williams, Putnam and Paulding) were at 4% or below, a threshold considered low by historic standards although slight recent rises in rates have been noted.
The number of people classified as “unemployed” in February by county, with the labor force total in parentheses, were: Defiance, 700 (17,200); Fulton, 1,000 (21,900); Henry, 700 (12,600); Paulding, 300 (8,600); Putnam, 600 (18,700); Williams, 600 (18,000).
Both numbers often fluctuate monthly and are always expressed in round numbers by the hundred, rather than more specific figures. For example, Fulton County’s “unemployed” number went from 900 in December to 1,000 in February while its stated labor force dropped from 22,300 to 21,900.
All local unemployment rates reported by ODJFS in February were:
• Defiance, 4.0%
• Fulton, 4.8%
• Henry, 5.7%
• Paulding, 3.3%
• Putnam, 3.3%
• Williams, 3.4%
Statewide, the unemployment rate in February was 3.9% with a labor force of 5,738,700, according to ODJFS, while the national rate that month was 3.6% with a labor force of 166,251,000.
The lowest rate in the state is Mercer County in west central Ohio — two counties south of Paulding County — at 2.6% while Auglaize County was second at 2.9%.
The highest state unemployment figure in December was 7.9% in Monroe County in east central Ohio along the Ohio River. Only three other counties — Adams (7.2%) and Meigs (7.1%) in southern Ohio, and Ottawa in northwest Ohio (7%), hit 7% or higher in February.
