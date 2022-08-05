Local unemployment numbers — at low levels for months — crept up in June, according to state statistics.
In May, all counties in the Defiance six-county area had May unemployment rates under 3.5%, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (JFS). The lowest was Putnam County at 2.1% followed by Paulding County at 2.7%.
But in June three counties (Defiance, Henry and Paulding) were at 4% or just above, and all six counties’ rates rose.
Defiance County’s top economic development official — Erika Willitzer, executive director of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation — could not pinpoint the reason for this with certainty. But said it may have to do with temporary layoffs due to supply-chain issues or typical summer pauses.
“We have been hearing there were a couple of companies that were doing just their regular layoffs in the summer,” said Willitzer. “I would imagine that would have something to do with the metrics. But I think these were layoffs where they will lay off people and bring individuals back in.”
Whatever the reason for the rate rises, they are still low by historical standards and close to the state rate of 3.9% and the national figure (3.6%) for June.
All local rates in June, with May rates in parentheses, were: Defiance, 4.2% (3.1%); Henry, 4.1% (3.3%); Fulton, 3.8% (3.3%); Paulding, 4% (2.7%); Putnam, 3% (2.2%); Williams, 3.7% (2.8%).
The number of people classified as “unemployed” in June by county, with the labor force total in parentheses, were: Defiance, 700 (17,500); Fulton, 800 (22,300); Henry, 500 (12,800); Paulding, 400 (8,700); Putnam, 600 (19,200); Williams, 700 (18,200).
Statewide, the unemployment rate in June was 3.9% — the same as May — with a labor force of 5,794,300. Employment totaled 5,570,200 with 224,100 of the labor force unemployed, according to JFS figures.
The low was 2.9% in Mercer County in west central Ohio, just below Putnam, Holmes and Wyandot counties at 3%. The highest figure was 6.4% in Cuyahoga County (Cleveland), while only three other Ohio counties were at 6% or above (Monroe in eastern Ohio at 6.1%, Meigs in southeast Ohio at 6% and Lorain next to Cuyahoga at 6%).
