The Ohio Association of Realtors has recognized four agents of Sam Switzer Realty for their outstanding sales achievements from July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019.
Only 10% of Ohio’s real estate agents attain this accomplishment.
Sam Murphy has received the President’s Sales Club Award of Distinction for selling more than $3.7 million of real estate. Murphy lives in Hicksville with her husband, Bob, and has many years of experience selling real estate.
Tim Turnbull has received the President’s Sales Club Award of Achievement for selling more than $2.4 million in real estate. He resides in Hicksville with his wife, Lauri, and has been licensed since 2003.
Chris Switzer received the President’s Sales Club Award of Achievement for selling more than $1.4 million in real estate. Chris is an active broker with the firm, has been licensed since 2001, is also licensed in Indiana and lives in Defiance with her husband, Sam.
Sam Switzer received the President’s Sales Club Award of Achievement for selling more than $1.4 million in real estate. Sam is the managing broker and owner of Sam Switzer Realty’s offices in Defiance and Hicksville. Sam has been selling real estate since 1983.
