Local realtors Matt Joost and Cindi Sprague of ReMax Realty of Defiance Inc., have earned the award President’s Sales Club designation from the Northwest Ohio REALTORS.

All Northwest Ohio REALTORS members in good standing were eligible for the award, with criteria for four levels of individual awards. Joost received the Award of Excellence ($5 million in sales), while Sprague earned the Award of Achievement ($1 million in sales).

For more information on these awards, contact Joost or Sprague at 419-784-3029.

