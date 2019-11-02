Realtors Matt Joost, Brent Joost, Susan Hale, Cindi Sprague and Rita Bowling, with ReMax Realty of Defiance Inc., have been awarded the “President’s Sales Club” Award designation from Ohio REALTORS.
All are members of the Toledo Board of REALTORS and Ohio REALTORS. Ohio REALTORS officially awarded 3,904 of its members “President’s Sales Club” designations in four levels for individuals and teams recognizing outstanding sales performance in the real estate industry.
Honorees were recognized at the Ohio REALTORS President’s Sales Club and Installation Gala during Ohio REALTORS’ Convention & Expo in September in Cincinnati.
All Ohio REALTORS members in good standing were eligible for the award, with criteria for four levels of recognition for individuals. Receiving the Award of Achievement ($1 million in sales or commercial leases or 25 sale/lease transaction credits) were Brent Joost, Susan Hale, Cindi Sprague, Rita Bowling ($1 million in sales or commercial leases or 25 sale/lease transaction credits). Receiving the Award of Excellence ($5 million in sales or commercial leases or 75 sale/lease transaction credits) was Matt Joost.
