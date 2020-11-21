RE/MAX Realty of Defiance has announced that Matt Joost and Kierstin Joost have completed the real estate industry’s most comprehensive new home sales course to earn national certification as a “Certified New Home Specialist” and “Residential Construction Certification”.
With this certification the two local realtors join a group dedicated to providing the highest level of professionalism and service to builders and new home buyers.
This training covered architectural design and planning, blueprint reading, topography, building site design, evaluating quality construction, materials, methods, construction terminology scheduling. This provides them with the tools needed to professionally assist anyone interested in a brand new or existing home. Completion of the Certified New Home Specialist training involves a total of more than 22 hours of specialized course work and successful completion of the CNHS certification test.
Completion of the Residential Construction Certification training involves more than 10 hours of specialized interactive course work and successful completion of RCC certification test.
For additional information on new construction, contact Matt Joost or Kierstin Joost at 419-784-3029.
