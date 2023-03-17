TOLEDO — ProMedica celebrated national Patient Safety Awareness Week this week with a safety award ceremony here, honoring a local employee.
Rachel Buddelmeyer, manager of Ohio Regional Respiratory Care at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, was selected as a 2023 Kevin Webb Patient Safety Award honoree for her leadership, communication skills and commitment to safety.
The annual ceremony was held Wednesday evening at ProMedica’s Toledo headquarters in Toledo.
The Kevin Webb Patient Safety Award recognizes one employee, associate, or team across the health system that demonstrates a passion for patient safety. During the award ceremony, ProMedica leadership recognized the primary award recipient along with honorees who have demonstrated patient safety excellence.
According to ProMedica, Buddelmeyer demonstrated a commitment to leadership and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic and the RSV epidemic this past fall. She provided guidance and support to assure consistent, meticulous planning, education and oversight to help ensure the best outcomes for patients. Most recently, Buddelmeyer had determined that the location of a piece of equipment was not operationally efficient, a ProMedica press release noted.
She strategically reviewed the present process, gathered input from various end-users, and worked in collaboration with a small team to implement viable process changes, including a new location allowing staff to be better prepared in the occurrence of an emergency.
“We are proud to have one of our hospital’s own recognized for this system-level award,” said Keith Burmeister, president of ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. “Patient safety remains a top priority for our hospital, and we continue to educate our employees and seek feedback to support a culture of safety. Rachel’s actions demonstrate our hospital’s strong commitment to delivering exceptional patient care and safety.”
