Edward Jones Financial Advisor Matt Schmenk of Defiance recently attended the firm’s Managing Partner’s Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of the top 400 of the firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors.
The conference was held April 26-27.
During the two-day conference, attendees had the opportunity to interact with and learn from firm leaders, confer on timely topics and share best practices for serving clients.
“These financial advisors have demonstrated an exceptional level of care in helping clients to set, prioritize and reach the financial goals that make a difference in their lives,” stated Chuck Orban, an Edward Jones principal responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “We’re proud of the work they do and the significant impact they make for their clients and in their communities. As we move into our second 100 years as a firm, we will continue to focus on ways to live out our purpose: to partner for positive impact to improve the well-being of our clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society.”
This is the 10th time Schmenk has been invited to this event.
“It’s an honor to qualify for this conference,” said Schmenk. “This level of success could never have happened without the trust clients have put in our branch and the teamwork with my branch team, Linda Hammersmith and Kara Price. This opportunity to collaborate with the leaders of the firm and with my peers was an invaluable resource for me to continue providing value for the clients we serve.”
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 firm, provides financial services in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada.The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than eight million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in client assets under care.
