Thanks to the Lennox Feel the Love nationwide program and Von Deylen Plumbing and Heating, Napoleon, two Defiance residents were the recipients of new furnaces.
Chosen from among six local nominations, the winners of the furnaces valued at $3,000 each, were Brianna Bowley and Gloria Moreno.
The new furnaces were installed on Oct. 10 by crews from Von Deylen Plumbing and Heating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.