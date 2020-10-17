Thanks to the Lennox Feel the Love nationwide program and Von Deylen Plumbing and Heating, Napoleon, two Defiance residents were the recipients of new furnaces.

Chosen from among six local nominations, the winners of the furnaces valued at $3,000 each, were Brianna Bowley and Gloria Moreno.

The new furnaces were installed on Oct. 10 by crews from Von Deylen Plumbing and Heating.

