North Western Electric Cooperative, Bryan, and Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative, Paulding, are now accepting applications for more than $12,500 in scholarships, as well as a free trip for multiple students to Washington D.C. as part of the annual Youth Tour.
Scholarships are open to graduating seniors planning to attend college, trade, or vocational school. Winners from each co-op will move on to the state judging level and compete for additional funds totaling $44,200 from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives. A separate scholarship program for trade students is also offered through each co-op’s statewide organization.
Every June, around 1,800 high school students from across the country spend a week in the nation’s capital as part of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Youth Tour, sponsored by the students’ respective electric cooperatives to educate them about America’s history, our government, and the role co-ops play in developing strong rural communities. This free trip includes insider tours of popular sites including the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington Cemetery, Gettysburg, and more, as well as a chance to meet congressional leaders and participate in a small group on Capitol Hill. Past delegates cite the experience as “a history buff’s dream” and an “unforgettable, fun memory,” as well as saying they made friends they still keep in contact with to this day.
Applications for Youth Tour are open to high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors.
Though rules and programs vary between the two cooperatives, one thing is the same: any student applying for either scholarships or Youth Tour must be the child of a member of that respective cooperative and must complete the applications provided by that cooperative. Applications must be submitted by Feb. 11, 2022.
For applications, see your local high school guidance counselor, call or stop by your local electric cooperative, or visit www.nwec.com or www.ppec.coop.
For information about PPEC’s Youth Tour program: www.ppec.coop/youth-tour
For information about PPEC’s scholarships: www.ppec.coop/scholarships
For information about NWEC’s Youth Tour program: www.nwec.com/youth-tour
For information about NWEC’s scholarships: www.nwec.com/scholarship-programs
