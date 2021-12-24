Member-owners of North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC) and Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) will see a lower electric bill around the holidays. This month, NWEC is returning $732,432 while PPEC is returning $2.3 million to current and former members. Eligible co-op member-owners will receive the refund as a credit on their electric bill or as a separate check in December. These capital credits represent the cooperative’s margins, or money left over after all bills have been paid.
As not-for-profit community-focused organizations, co-ops like NWEC and PPEC use these margins for investments, such as building or replacing power lines, transformers, and other electric system upgrades to meet member-owners’ evolving needs. This helps keep the co-op’s service reliable.
“PPEC members contribute a portion of the capital necessary to grow the co-op and upgrade electric reliability,” stated PPEC President and CEO George Carter. “Eventually, as the co-op is financially able to do so, the board approves the capital be returned, or ‘retired’ back to those members who contributed it originally.”
Capital credits represent each co-op member’s ownership — or equity — in his or her cooperative. This member-owned business model is what sets electric co-ops apart from municipals or investor-owned utilities.
“We return the money to member-owners around the holidays because that’s when many people need it the most — especially this year with many member-owners struggling due to COVID-19,” said NWEC President/CEO Darin Thorp.
(Bryan-based North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC) and Paulding-based Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) are not-for-profit, member-owned electric utilities dedicated to providing superior member service; safe, affordable, and reliable electricity; and improved quality of life for their communities. NWEC serves nearly 5,900 consumers in Williams, Defiance, Henry, and Paulding counties. PPEC serves over 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.)
