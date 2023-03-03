When local economic development officials tout their counties as places for businesses to locate and/or expand, they have a number of incentive tools they can offer.
These may vary slightly depending upon the county or community, but four of the main ones are essentially the same.
These all involve tax policy in some way — from abated property taxes on investments (enterprise zones and community reinvestment areas) to reimbursements on corporate income taxes (job incentive programs) to redirected taxes to help pay for infrastructure improvements (tax increment financing).
Committees comprised of local officials review the agreements in place to ensure that companies are abiding by their terms and entitled to continue receiving the tax breaks.
A number of other financial vehicles are available through the state to promote industrial projects. For example, Defiance received a sizable state grant to help extend Commerce Drive on the city’s northside, a project that is well underway today.
Additionally, revolving loan grants and funds — seeded with state money — can play a role in economic development while a smaller program known as “homegrown” under the auspices of the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) is just getting underway, and can provide $500 grants to smaller businesses.
But the following four main incentives are central to the tools employed by the Defiance County CIC to assist new or expanding companies:
Enterprise zone agreements
• These long-standing options are approved between companies and county commissioners on real property investments.
In return for the creation of X number of jobs and investments, the said company receives a break on property taxes for a specified period of time, up to 12 years.
Local schools have to sign off on such agreements, which they usually do, and often receive a donation from the company as a form of compensation. Eventually, the affected schools will receive a larger amount of property taxes after the enterprise zone agreement expires.
An example is the 10-year, 60% abatement agreement recently approved between county commissioners and the company DECKED and Fort Winchester Investment Partners. Fort Winchester is constructing a speculation building at 25401 Elliott Road which DECKED will use for an expansion.
At the latest count, Defiance County had 19 enterprise agreements in place, according to Defiance County CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer whose offices negotiates such things with companies.
Job incentive programs
• This program acts as a kind of income tax refund. Companies are provided a break on their corporate income taxes, which are reimbursed through a check that flows from the city through the Defiance County CIC, noted Willitzer.
If a company does not meet terms for a specific year, the company may not receive the payment, though this could be resumed at a later time when the guidelines are met.
Such a program was just approved Tuesday night by Defiance City Council for A Packaging Group, a new company in the Harmon Business Park at East Commerce Drive and Domersville Road (Ohio 281) on the city’s eastside.
The company will receive an annual payment of $58,500 for 15 years, provided it meets job creation promises.
The agreement actually was delayed in being finalized as APG’s initial planned investment of $49 million in Defiance grew to $78 million, according to Willitzer.
Defiance and Hicksville both have such programs, each requiring creation of at least 10 jobs with payroll exceeding $200,000.
Community reinvestment areas (CRA)
• These function similar to enterprise zone agreements in that they allow property tax abatements on investments in specified areas.
Defiance has three such CRA areas while Hicksville, Ney and Sherwood have them as well.
Nine CRA agreements are in place in Defiance County, according to information provided by Willitzer. Four are in Defiance, three in Sherwood and two in Hicksville.
Tax increment financing (TIF)
• Although TIFs sound fairly complicated, the process is fairly straightforward.
Property taxes are deferred in this arrangement over a specified period, but used to pay the debt accumulated — usually with the help of local government — to install infrastructure to promote the development in question.
Examples are the Fox Run Executive Park that was developed more than 20 years ago in Defiance or the new Harmon Business Park, where the aforementioned A Packaging Group is located.
A company within a tax increment financing area could qualify for a TIF and a job incentive program depending upon its location.
