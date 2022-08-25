Almost 50 years ago, Congress declared Aug. 26 “Women’s Equality Day” to commemorate the 19th Amendment that gave American women the right to vote. The amendment itself was certified in 1920, culminating a nationwide suffrage movement that began with the world’s first women’s rights convention, in Seneca Falls, N.Y. in 1848.
This year, as Women’s Equality Day approaches, it is hard to escape a painful irony. In 2022, we now have the first female vice-president in our nation’s history. We also enjoy greater representation in Congress than ever before: close to 40% of Democrats are female and almost 9% of Republicans.
The Supreme Court now seats four women — also a historic high. Yet despite these strides, women have suffered a major setback. Throughout the twentieth century, Americans’ civil rights expanded for all citizens. But now, perhaps for the first time in our history, women are seeing the loss of a basic right.
I’m referring to the basic human right to health care. The Supreme Court with its decision to reject 50 years of precedented law by overturning Roe vs. Wade took away a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her health. Health care is personal.
Laws currently being enacted by state legislatures (which do not represent the will of their constituents, something every poll will agree on), will cause doctors to hesitate, women to die, children to be left uncared for, all for the abstract belief that those who hold political power also hold moral superiority. Those who legislate arrogantly believe that they can make better decisions than a woman under the care of her physician.
This is minority rule at its worst imposed by five Supreme Court justices who claimed in their confirmation hearings that they respected precedent. No one can be forced by the government to donate an organ, or risk life and limb, running into a burning building. But now women can be forced to give birth against the best interests of their health and well-being.
Are we going to allow our rights to be chipped away? Our foremothers, and yes, our forefathers, too, struggled for decades so we would have equal rights. We must vote for those who support genuine equality.
