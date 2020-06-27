The Defiance Public Library System (DPLS) Board of Trustees unanimously confirmed the hiring of Taryn Lawson as the DPLS communications coordinator at its June 24 meeting.
“I am thrilled to have Taryn as part of our team,” said library director Cara Potter. “She brings the experience, knowledge and skills we need to raise the library system’s profile and improve services for Defiance County.”
Lawson, 33, is an Arizona native who relocated to Defiance in 2012. Prior to accepting the position at DPLS, she was a Crescent-News staffer and columnist for eight years, and vice president of the Defiance Public Library System’s Board of Trustees. Lawson resigned from the Board of Trustees prior to her hire at the library.
She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in English from Bowling Green State University. Lawson resides in downtown Defiance with her husband, Robert, and their two children, Lily, 11, and Truman, 5.
“I love our library system, and am honored to be on staff,” Lawson said. “When I heard that DPLS was seeking a communications coordinator, I saw an opportunity to use my skills to further the mission of these fantastic libraries. I’m ready to get to work sharing with our communities all that our Defiance, Sherwood and Hicksville libraries have to offer.”
The communications coordinator is responsible for creating and coordinating, with input from the library director and senior staff, outfacing communications for the library system. This includes digital and hard copy communications such as the library website, social media, press releases, public meeting postings, publicity for library events and signage in and outside the library building.
