Charles E. Boyk Law Offices has opened two new offices in northwest Ohio, including one in Defiance.
The office is located at 1012 Ralston Ave., Suite C1. The other new location is at 114 N. West St. in Lima.
The firm has eight offices total, including offices in Bowling Green, Findlay, downtown Toledo, West Unity, Swanton and Fremont.
