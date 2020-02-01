Laurel Health Care Company, operator of The Laurels of Defiance and a national provider of skilled nursing, rehabilitation, sub-acute and assisted living services, is proud to announce it has earned certification as a Great Place to Work for 2020.
The certification process, conducted through Great Place to Work’s senior care affiliate Activated Insights, considered more than 3,500 employee surveys from across all locations nationwide. The team at Activated Insights, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of employee experience on the job, including employee pride in community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on employees’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.
“All of us at Laurel Health Care Company are thrilled to earn recognition as a Great Place to Work,” Mohammed Qazi, president and CEO of Laurel Health Care Company, said. “The feedback we received from over 3,500 surveys has overwhelmingly revealed our employees take pride in their work, feel safe and respected in the workplace, and are treated fairly regardless of their background. Our employees’ responses and comments will be invaluable to our leadership team as we continue to build and sustain a great culture at all of our locations.”
“We applaud Laurel Health Care Company for seeking out employee opinion and congratulate them on their certification,” Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, said. “These ratings measure the company’s capacity to earn its employees’ trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”
Laurel Health Care Company employs approximately 5,500 associates in five states — Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, North Carolina and Virginia. Its 46 locations offer a variety of career opportunities, from nursing and nursing assistants, to maintenance and food service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.