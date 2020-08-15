PAULDING — On Monday, 5th District Congressman Bob Latta, R-Bowling Green, started his day outside of the Paulding County Courthouse, where he shared a brief history of the significance of the township of Paulding.
From there, he visited Spartech’s facility in Paulding County, which started producing plexiglass to meet the new demands of the coronavirus. Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer with manufacturing facilities across the United States. Plexiglass can be used as protective barriers in schools, grocery stores, retail outlets, etc. to help keep people safe.
Tim Copsey, director of Paulding County Economic Development Inc., joined the Congressman during this visit, as well as his next visit to R&B Fabrications.
R&B Fabrications is a 49-year-old sewing company based near Charloe in Paulding County that specializes in products related to fire safety, emergency medical services, and personal protective equipment bags. It uses American-made materials and sews all its products in northwest Ohio. These products are essential for protecting those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. The congressman was able to see the operations firsthand and met with Dan and Ron Eakins, president and vice president of R&B Fabrications respectively, and Judy Eakins, project manager. (Duke Eakins, their pup and mascot, was also in attendance).
Congressman Latta then traveled to Van Wert where he visited KAM Manufacturing and Universal Lettering, which share a building on Grill Road in Vision Industrial Park. KAM Manufacturing Inc. is a family business that has been in the Van Wert community since 1983.
Recently, they have been using their cut-and-sew business to produce personal protective equipment products for those in need.
Universal Lettering has retooled its cut and sew operation in Ohio to produce PPE equipment to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, it designed the first Future Farmers of America Jacket in 1933 and still remain the primary supplier of the FFA jacket. After these visits, the congressman shared a brief history of Van Wert outside of the courthouse in Van Wert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.