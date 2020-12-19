Late fall market predicts renewed interest in homeownership.
MAUMEE — As realtors prepare for an unusually busy winter market, economic indicators point to a renewed interest in Americans following through with their home-owning aspirations.
November saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average top 30,000 for the first time, while mortgage rates reached new record lows again. These new records have provided encouragement for buyers to move forward on home purchases, which continued to remain strong overall for the month.
Showing activity remains higher than the same period a year ago across most of the country, suggesting that strong buyer demand is likely to continue into what is typically the slowest time of year. With inventory remaining constrained in most market segments, sellers continue to benefit from the tight market conditions.
Reports from previous months have predicted the onslaught of a bustling winter and the statistics gathered from the November market only further that prediction.
Northwest Ohio Realtors (NOR) has over 1,800 members dedicated to serving the needs of home sellers and buyers in Northwest Ohio and the surrounding area, including Lucas, Wood, Fulton, Henry, Defiance, Williams, Hancock, Wyandot, Paulding and Putnam counties.
In Northwest Ohio, new listings fell slightly after a minor increase the previous month. Compared to November 2019, new listings were down 1.8%.
As in the months before, closed sales continued to outpace previous seasons' numbers, reflecting an increase of 14.6% (877 total) from November 2019.
This November, homes averaged 67 days on the market — a 22.1% decrease from the same time last year. Additionally, homes sold in the area are receiving an average of 100% of the listing price, up 2.4% from 2019.
In Northwest Ohio, the median home price in November was $154,000 — up slightly from October 2020, and a substantial increase of 18.6% from November 2019 ($129,900). This continues to follow the national trend of rising prices identified by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).
Inventory continues to decline which has ensured the continuation of a strong sellers’ market. NOR’s housing inventory at the end of September provides approximately 4 months of inventory — down two months from November 2019. This inventory decline has been predicted by NAR. However, these numbers are exceptionally unusual for this late in the season.
According to Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist and senior vice president of research, Americans should expect the post-pandemic economic rebound, improving job conditions and stable interest rates to continue in 2021. As it has kept in step with the national trends throughout 2020, Northwest Ohio should expect the same promising economic results.
