ANTWERP — Tony Langham has submitted his resignation to the Antwerp/Payne/Paulding County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) board recently.
In a written letter read by CIC Vice-President Don Oberlin, Langham expressed thanks to the group and wished members the best as he plans to do more at home and with family. Langham was a former economic development director for Paulding County.
Since leaving that office he has been an active member of the CIC group, holding various board positions throughout.
“Tony Langham has been an active member of Paulding County for as long as I can remember,” stated current Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey. “Tony helped establish this economic development office as a (county) commissioner, participated in the office as a member and director, then contributed and helped continue the countywide CIC board ever since. It will be different not having Tony directly involved, but Paulding County wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.”
On another topic, board member Tyson Mowery presented several banners with the new CIC logo. The banners were developed in the new Antwerp Local School Innovation and Aquaponics Center.
The logo was designed to include the words “Paulding County” in the dirt base of a sprouting tree. The significance of the logo is to show the CIC is a deep-rooted, community-oriented group, that aims to help grow county communities, according to a press release ussued by the Paulding County Economic Devellopment Office.
The importance of the dirt identifying Paulding County specifically, is that all three of the individual county CIC groups can use the logo to identify various projects in the county, the released noted, making it identifiable as a unified effort.
The banners are already being displayed at project sites in the county and are starting local discussions in regard to what the CIC groups are and what they can do in local communities.
Among other CIC highlights:
• the Mervin Street residential lot in Antwerp was sold to a developer for a future home build.
• an update was received from the PCED office in regard to an easement on property at U.S. 24 and Ohio 49.
• new board members to develop a pipeline of individuals for the future is being sought.
• A request has been made the Antwerp and Payne fire departments to use buildings currently scheduled for demolition under Ohio Department of Development programs for smoke and obstacle practices. It was decided to wait until the buildings are closer to their scheduled demolition before allowing entry.
