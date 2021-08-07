PAULDING — The Paulding County Economic Development office has hired a new office manager. Kristen Schilt has been chosen to assist Director Tim Copsey and lead the county office that continues to grow.
A Paulding High School alum and 2019 Bowling Green State University graduate, Schilt is familiar with Paulding County and the region. Recent employment with BGSU Athletics and the Fort Wayne TinCaps, in addition to being a small business owner, Kristen has experience in working in a team-oriented setting as well as making critical business decisions. This has put her in a position to foster additional growth in the economic development office.
Director Tim Copsey commented, “In what is a very competitive employee atmosphere right now, the PCED office was thrilled to have seven outstanding applicants to interview. It did make deciding very difficult. Kristen brought some attributes and experience that we were looking for and will help her move forward with us quickly. She will be filling a void created by former office manager Jaelah Manz. Jaelah has been with us over a year now and wanted to broaden her horizons. We wish her the best in all of her future endeavors.”
Schilt will be learning about the office very quickly. As calls, visitors and memberships continue to come in, the annual Business and Industry Appreciation Banquet is also approaching. The planning and organizing will continue for the Nov. 9.
Schilt may be contacted in the Paulding County Area Foundation building at 101 E. Perry St., or at office@pced.net or 419-399-8295.
