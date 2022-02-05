The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and CarriersEdge announced their annual list of trucking companies recognized for providing exemplary working environments for professional drivers and employees.
Trucking companies go through an extensive process to qualify for Best Fleets to Drive For, starting with nomination by drivers. A corporate questionnaire has to be submitted followed by a company interview. Drivers then complete surveys. All surveys are compiled by TCA and CarriersEdge to determine the results.
Companies must rank in the top tier of each category to receive recognition.
“This year we saw more than 200 fleets nominated by their drivers for this program, and all participants were clearly stepping up their game,” said CarriersEdge Chief Executive Officer Jane Jazrawy.
Nominated fleets are evaluated on the following categories: compensation, benefits, human resources strategy, operational strategy, performance and recognition, development and career, and work/life balance.
“Being nationally recognized as a Best Fleet to Drive For for 5 consecutive years is a true honor. It is a real testament to the quality of our employees at Keller across all facets of the business. Every member of our non-driving staff knows they play a vital role in the job satisfaction of our professional drivers. What we like the most about the Best Fleets nomination process is that it truly challenges us to constantly improve our operation; it helps identify areas where we have weaknesses and need to make adjustments,” stated Keller Trucking President, Jonathan Wolfrum.
