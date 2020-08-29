The 2020 list of Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers has been published by Food Logistics Magazine with Keller Logistics Group making the list for the fifth consecutive year. The list features companies that are essential to the cold food and beverage supply chain, meeting changing demands even during uncertain times.
The magazine states — “Despite all that 2020 has thrown at them, these providers continue to improve their skills and adopt the latest temperature monitoring technologies, transportation management systems and warehouse management systems. Moving and storing temperature-sensitive goods requires a commitment to improving operations in order to meet customers’ needs, and these companies continue to do so.”
The list also is designed as an annual directory for logistics decision-makers; summarizing each provider’s capabilities and highlighting the services they provide. The complete list can be viewed at www.FoodLogistics.com.
Keller Logistics Group president & COO Nate Schaublin added, “It is a great honor to be selected for this list for the fifth consecutive year; it is a testament to the hard-working people that are getting it done on a daily basis. The Keller Trucking, Keller Warehouse & Co-Packing, Keller Freight Solutions, and Hydrofresh team members continue to demonstrate their responsiveness, reliability, and resourcefulness while delivering for our customers and communities. Despite all the adversity that 2020 has wrought, these essential employees have done a wonderful job of keeping America’s supply chain moving safely and on-time.”
